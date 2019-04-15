10 Online Courses to Make You a Faster, Smarter Entrepreneur

Learn everything from how to code, the ins and outs of digital marketing, and much more.

April 15, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting and growing a business from scratch isn’t easy. Even the smartest, most ambitious entrepreneurs encounter obstacles to overcome. Sometimes what’s needed to get to that next level is a little extra know-how.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 courses from online learning and teaching marketplace Udemy that are sure to increase your chances for success in business. These online courses cover everything from getting your MBA, learning how to code, becoming a better learner, and more. They are all highly rated and most are led by instructors who are well-regarded in their specialties.

Since Udemy is dedicated to enabling affordable education to everybody, anywhere, many of these courses are offered at steep discounts as well, so be sure to check them out. Here they are, in no particular order:

An Entire MBA in 1 Course: Award Winning Business School Prof

This is Udemy’s most-purchased business course. You’ll learn how to launch a business from scratch—everything from startup to IPO.

The Complete Digital Marketing Course - 12 Courses in 1

With more than 20 hours of training, quizzes and practical steps, this course can help you master digital marketing strategy, social media marketing, SEO, YouTube, email, Facebook marketing, analytics and more.

Become a SuperLearner: Learn Speed Reading & Boost Memory

If you’re willing to push yourself, break old habits, and have a burning desire to succeed, then this course is for you. This course promises to have you reading roughly three times the speed of an average college graduate, processing information in a highly-effective way, and significantly increasing your capacity for memorization.

Complete Python Bootcamp: Go from zero to hero in Python 3

Whether you have never programmed before, already know basic syntax, or want to learn about the advanced features of Python, this course offers a comprehensive yet straight-forward course for the Python programming language.

Instagram Marketing 2019: A Step-By-Step to 10,000 Followers

Instagram has become an essential social platform for businesses to connect with their customers. With this course, learn how to attract hyper-targeted followers and convert them into paying customers.

The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course

No prior knowledge of finance is needed to take this course. You’ll learn things like how to manage a portfolio, how to pick stocks, how to build financial models, how to find great venture capital investment ideas, and much more.

Beginner to Pro in Excel: Financial Modeling and Valuation

One of the most-used business applications can also be one of the most daunting—for the uninitiated. After taking this course, you should feel totally comfortable using Microsoft Excel and many of its critical features for running a business, such as building cash-flow statements, creating P&L statements from a raw data extraction, etc.

Ultimate Google Ads / AdWords Course 2018 - Profit With PPC!

This is Udemy’s highest rated course on Google AdWords. Those who enroll in this course learn things like how to drive more traffic to your website and pages, how to effectively advertise your services online, and how to leverage Google search to increase sales.

Life Coaching Certificate Course (Beginner to Advanced)

Want to learn how to positively influence how people think and act? In this Achology Certified Life Coaching training, you will learn the principles and processes employed by top life coaches to empower both yourself and others to exceed beyond your personal and professional goals.

Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing MASTERY 2019

In this course, you will learn Facebook marketing from a beginner level to advanced. It takes a deep dive into every aspect of Facebook and the Facebook Ads Manager: how to use and optimize every type of Facebook campaign, Facebook custom audiences, Facebook pixel, and more.