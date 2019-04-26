My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

The CIA Is Now on Instagram in an Effort to Increase Transparency

The least you could do is follow them back.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The CIA Is Now on Instagram in an Effort to Increase Transparency
Image credit: CIA | Instagram via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

The CIA launched its Instagram account on Thursday afternoon in a bid for transparency that will probably only reveal how thirsty it is for likes. Sure enough, America's top spy agency's debut post on Instagram is an obviously staged shot of a fake CIA employee's desk; complete with props that would be more at home in Harriet the Spy than Zero Dark Thirty. There is a wig disguise and a paper bag labeled "Top Secret Pulp". The caption is "I spy with my little eye...".

Staged shots? Cheesy out-of-context quotes and props? Possible haircare sponcon? To the credit of America's clandestine services, it obviously understands what Instagram is all about. According to CNET, the post also includes a few Easter eggs for CIA nerds, such as CIA Director Gina Haspel's original agency badge and a notebook with the agency's motto, "Share what we can, protect what we must," in Arabic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I spy with my little eye...

A post shared by Central Intelligence Agency (@cia) on

Why do the folks at Langley want an Instagram presence? Haspel said last week that the CIA would launch an Instagram account in an effort to increase transparency. Unfortunately, Instagram's world of filtered "I woke up like this" selfies, influencers posing with sponsored products in exotic locales and celebrities posting staged Instagram stories probably isn't the best place to do it.

Instagram is for making other people jealous, as federal agencies like NASA, NOAA, and the Department of Defense have quickly learned. NASA's Instagram account has over 41 million followers; it will regularly post jaw-dropping shots of planets, constellations, and rockets that will garner over a million likes. The DoD has paratroopers. NOAA has baby seals and closeups of sea creatures that look like they came out of Alien. It remains to be seen what the CIA will bring to the cutthroat world of federal government Instagram accounts, but let's hope for its growing number of followers (roughly 3,000 and counting) that it's something good.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

Instagram Will Support Fundraisers Using Story Stickers

Instagram

Instagram Engagement Pods -- Should You Use Them?

Instagram

Josue Pena Mastered Instagram to Become a Professional Athlete. Now He Helps Others Become What They Want to Be.