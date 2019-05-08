Add Photoshop to Your List of Skills and Reach for a Creative Career

The Complete Photoshop 2019 Master Class Bundle can help you create stunning marketing materials and gorgeous photos.

There are thousands of job listings across the web hunting for candidates with one very specific skill: Adobe Photoshop. Adobe’s photo editing juggernaut is a must-have for growing companies, but it can seem overwhelming if you’ve never had to do any design or photography work.

You can always hire a graphic designer or outsource your needs to a freelancer, but you might need to conquer Photoshop yourself if your business is still on a shoestring budget. The Complete Photoshop 2019 Master Class Bundle will have you crafting your visual online presence in no time.

7 Photoshop Web Design Projects: Learn Web Design By Doing

This 12-hour class is jam-packed with hands-on projects to propel you past “newbie” status. You’ll learn how to retouch photos, transform ordinary pictures into works of art and facelift your entire website.

Photoshop Fall Edits For Outdoor Portraits & Landscapes

Outdoorsy types will appreciate this course. It shows you how to use layers, layer masks and blending modes to bring out the best in fall foliage. You’ll also learn a three-step editing process to keep your workflow on task.

Photoshop Light Effects: Let There Be Light!

In just one hour, you’ll learn how to add more light, enhance existing light, bring more color to your sunsets and sunrises, create lens leaks and add lens flares. You’ll never have a poorly lit photo in your collection again.

Photoshop Cinematic Photography Effects

Take an average still photography and transform it into a cinema-quality image with the tools in this course. An hour of content will demystify color grading and correcting, plus you’ll learn time-saving keyboard shortcuts for a faster workflow.

Photoshop for Busy Entrepreneurs

This masterclass is a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs who needed to learn Photoshop yesterday. Each project will teach you new skills. You’ll learn how to customize templates for faster results. You’ll also learn how to create your own custom graphics, logo, flyers, brochures and more — giving you complete control over your company’s visual branding.

Photoshop Made Easy

This expert-led course helps you master Photoshop’s interface, tools, and pro-level features. Editing essentials, creative layering, and photo retouching are all covered. You’ll even learn how to convert color photos to black-and-white for a classic look.

