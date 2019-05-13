My Queue

Amazon

Amazon Offers Employees $10K and 3 Months Pay If...

...they quit their job and start a delivery business instead.
Amazon Offers Employees $10K and 3 Months Pay If...
Image credit: via PC Mag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Amazon's shopping experience and Prime subscriptions rely heavily on the company's ability to deliver orders extremely quickly. With that in mind, Amazon is now offering existing employees a big incentive to quit their job and become entrepreneurs focused on running a successful delivery business.

As TechCrunch reports, Amazon is rolling out a new offer to its employees. In return for setting up their own product delivery service, the company will fund your start-up with $10,000 and pay three months of the salary they earned while working as an Amazon employee.

The thinking here is to make the transition to delivery business as smooth and cost-free as possible, while covering those first few difficult months any business suffers by continuing to offer an income. It's sure to prove very popular with employees who'd like a change of career or a bit more control over what they do every day at work.

The incentives don't just stop at cash, though. Amazon is offering a complete package which it calls the Amazon Delivery Service Partner program. It includes hands-on training, on-demand support, Amazon's existing delivery technology, access to leased Amazon Prime-branded delivery vans, and discounts on fuel costs, insurance cover, and branded uniforms for delivery personnel to wear.

Amazon doesn't just want the former employee to drive a van, the company envisions each delivery partner growing to run multiple vans and employing lots of drivers. As a way of enticing such expansions, Amazon claims a delivery service running 40 vans is capable of earning $300,000 in profit every year. We can only imagine what a fleet of 40 vans delivering parcels all day means for Amazon's profits.

Anyone interested in becoming a Delivery Service Partner, regardless of whether they are an Amazon employee or not, should start by reading the brochure. After that, it's just a case of creating an account and applying to the program. With one-day shipping set to become the norm for Prime, all applications are surely going to be looked upon kindly as Amazon attempts to grow its fast delivery options.

