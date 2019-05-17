My Queue

Internet

Internet Sensation Grumpy Cat -- Source of Multimillion-Dollar Empire -- Dies at Age 7

Grumpy Cat, real name Tarder Sauce, gained global fame in 2012 when photos of her went viral.
Internet Sensation Grumpy Cat -- Source of Multimillion-Dollar Empire -- Dies at Age 7
Image credit: Associated Press via engadget
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Grumpy Cat, the adorably grouchy-looking meme machine kitty, has passed away. The family of the dearly departed cat said she suffered complications from a urinary tract infection. She died on Tuesday at the age of seven.

Her world-famous expression was the result of a birth defect, and Grumpy's owners parlayed her popularity into a multimillion-dollar empire, with merchandise, books and a Lifetime movie. As you might expect, tributes flooded in following the news of her passing.

