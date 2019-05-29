My Queue

Sleep

Pokemon Sleep Will Reward You for Sleeping

In a bid to turn sleep into entertainment, we're getting a Pokemon Sleep app and sleep monitoring accessory next year.
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Pokemon Go got us walking, now The Pokemon Company wants to get us sleeping with the announcement of a sleep tracking app and accessory that will "turn sleep into entertainment."

As Polygon reports, The Pokemon Company just announced the in-development Pokemon Sleep, which takes the form of an app, but will be complimented by a new device Nintendo is developing called the Pokemon Go Plus +. Together they form a comprehensive sleep tracking system with rewards for owners who regularly achieve a good night's sleep.

What's unclear right now is exactly what form the rewards for sleeping will be. Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokemon Company, explained, "The concept of this game is for players to look forward to waking up every morning." It suggests a great sleep pattern record will result in an enhanced game of Pokemon, which will be music to the ears of parents who struggle to get their kids to go to bed.

Pokemon Go Plus accessory has been available since Sept. 2016 and is used in conjunction with the Pokemon Go app to capture Pokemon. When the Go Plus is linked to your iPhone or Android smartphone it can be used to catch Pokemon with the single click of a button and store one in the device. The Poke Ball Plus works in a similar way.

The new Pokemon Go Plus + accessory retains the same functionality as the Go Plus, but adds sleep monitoring functionality through a built-in accelerometer. It takes the form of a disc-shaped Pokeball, and I imagine it will be worn while you sleep to offer better tracking than just relying on the Pokemon Sleep app.

More details about the full feature set of Pokemon Sleep and the Pokemon Go Plus + accessory are sure to appear in the run up to its launch. Pokemon game players will obviously be most keen to understand what kind of rewards they can expect to receive for a solid eight hours of shut-eye each night.

