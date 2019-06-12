Get a Handle on Your Finances With Help From This Course

The Complete Personal Finance Course will give you a firm grasp of personal finance so you can spend more on your startup.

June 12, 2019

Knowing how to manage your personal finances is a must-have skill for every adult. It’s especially important if you’re launching your own business — if you don’t know how to manage the money you already have, how can you keep your new endeavor in the black?

If your personal finance skills could use some help, The Complete Personal Finance Course will teach how to protect what you have and make more than you ever imagined.

The three pillars of this course are Saving Money, Protecting Money and Making Money. You’ll have a full 12-1/2 hours of content to get your cash flow under control. Learning how to analyze and decrease your expenses comes first, then you’ll discover more than 100 ways to save money.

An included Excel spreadsheet contains more than 25 exercises to help you on each step of your financial journey. The course discusses tax filing and investments, plus wills and estate planning. Before you know it, you’ll understand your credit score and be well on the way to improving it.

