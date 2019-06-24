Lemonade Reinvents Renters and Homeowners Insurance With On-Demand Service, Social Responsibility

Pay a fixed rate for user-friendly and reliable insurance.

June 24, 2019 2 min read

You might not think you need homeowners or renters insurance — until your neighbor leaves a frozen pizza in the oven and leaves, and your things end up being claimed by flames. Give yourself some much-needed peace of mind in the case of the unexpected with Lemonade: this innovative certified insurance carrier that totally reverses the traditional insurance model, paying out claims nearly instantly and treating your premium as if it’s still your money.

If you’ve ever been unfortunate enough to have to make an insurance claim, you know it’s tedious. It tends to take a long time (and a lot of paperwork and annoying customer service calls) to sort the issue out and get your claim paid. But Lemonade doesn’t benefit as a company from delaying or denying your claims — instead, they get paid through the fixed fee rate you pay for their service, you receive compensation quickly and any unclaimed funds at the end of the year is given to charity.

The entire process is simple and user-friendly: apply for a claim quickly and easily using the iOS or Android app, or just the Lemonade website. Lemonade’s AI chat-bot, Maya, works to process the information — and if it fits into the necessary parameters, your claim could get paid out in as little as three minutes. Otherwise, Lemonade’s trained staff will process your claim. Maya also works with you when you get started to build your perfect insurance plan — renters insurance starts as low as $5 a month, and homeowner’s insurance starts at $25 a month.

Life is bound to throw you a curveball every now and again: ensure your precious personal possessions and living space are protected. Learn more about Lemonade by visiting their website — and work with Maya to build your perfect insurance plan here.