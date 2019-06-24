My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Insurance

Lemonade Reinvents Renters and Homeowners Insurance With On-Demand Service, Social Responsibility

Pay a fixed rate for user-friendly and reliable insurance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lemonade Reinvents Renters and Homeowners Insurance With On-Demand Service, Social Responsibility
Image credit: Courtesy of Lemonade
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You might not think you need homeowners or renters insurance — until your neighbor leaves a frozen pizza in the oven and leaves, and your things end up being claimed by flames. Give yourself some much-needed peace of mind in the case of the unexpected with Lemonade: this innovative certified insurance carrier that totally reverses the traditional insurance model, paying out claims nearly instantly and treating your premium as if it’s still your money.

If you’ve ever been unfortunate enough to have to make an insurance claim, you know it’s tedious. It tends to take a long time (and a lot of paperwork and annoying customer service calls) to sort the issue out and get your claim paid. But Lemonade doesn’t benefit as a company from delaying or denying your claims — instead, they get paid through the fixed fee rate you pay for their service, you receive compensation quickly and any unclaimed funds at the end of the year is given to charity.

The entire process is simple and user-friendly: apply for a claim quickly and easily using the iOS or Android app, or just the Lemonade website. Lemonade’s AI chat-bot, Maya, works to process the information — and if it fits into the necessary parameters, your claim could get paid out in as little as three minutes. Otherwise, Lemonade’s trained staff will process your claim. Maya also works with you when you get started to build your perfect insurance plan — renters insurance starts as low as $5 a month, and homeowner’s insurance starts at $25 a month.

Life is bound to throw you a curveball every now and again: ensure your precious personal possessions and living space are protected. Learn more about Lemonade by visiting their website — and work with Maya to build your perfect insurance plan here.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Insurance

Do Robo-Advisors Have a Place in Insurance?

Insurance

Why Life Insurance Is Vital for Entrepreneurs

Insurance

Is Life Insurance a Good Investment?