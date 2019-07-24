Valuable Lessons Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs Can Learn by Keeping up With the Kardashians

They have quickly proven that they are a force to be reckoned with and are as much about brains as they are about beauty.

Love 'em or hate 'em, a lot of us can't keep up with the Kardashians. We’re inundated by them everywhere we turn, whether it’s on the glossy magazine tabloids we hungrily scour as we wait in line at the grocery checkout counter, the red carpet event screenings that glue us to our TV sets or the guilty pleasure we indulge in tuning in to E!’s flagship show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Kardashians -- Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- have come under constant criticism since their TV series first aired on Oct. 14 2007. These reality show stars, businesswomen and style icons are perceived as talentless and "famous for being famous" by their many detractors despite the fact that the Karda-Jenner brood have become a household name, and have gone on to build an impressive empire and amass great wealth over the past 12 years.

They have quickly proven that they are a force to be reckoned with and are as much about brains as they are about beauty. That's why aspiring women entrepreneurs can learn a thing or two by keeping up with the Kardashians. Here's what that means:

They don’t give a lot of leverage to their critics.

The Kardashians were underrated when they first stepped into the entertainment scene; many believed that the only reason Kim Kardashian West and her family were propelled into the spotlight was because of the release of her infamous sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J. Detractors predicted that the family would eventually disappear into obscurity as had so many others before them.

Although it’s understandable why people might downplay their success, it’s equally understandable why others appreciate it and marvel at the family’s business acumen.

Kim, especially, has undergone a metamorphosis over the years that has seen her transform from Paris Hilton’s personal assistant to one of TIME's 100 most influential people and business mogul extraordinaire.

She has played an important role alongside family matriarch and momager, Kris Jenner in influencing and guiding her siblings to follow suit and dream big. The Karda-Jenner brood have proven wise in not allowing their critics and detractors to deter them from chasing after their dreams. And as a result,they've made their mark in history.

Their mantra is diversify, diversify, diversify.

When it comes to real estate, it’s all about location. When it comes to business, it’s all about diversity. The Kardashians have managed to create an indestructible empire that not only provides them multiple streams of active, passive and residual income but one that also showcases just how multifaceted they are as entrepreneurs.

The Karda-Jenners have a diverse portfolio that has allowed them to position themselves as not just a family of entertainers but as astute entrepreneurs, as well.

On the entertainment front, Complex.com lists Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) as the second best reality show of all time after MTV’s The Real World. KUWTK’s success has spawned spin-off reality shows such as Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna (Rob being the Kardashian son), and Life of Kylie, which have gone on to enjoy success of their own and to expand the family’s fan base and wallets.

The Karda-Jenner brood have also capitalized on their success as reality TV personalities and created a marketable brand that has allowed them to seamlessly transition into the business world and establish lucrative businesses, such as Dash, a boutique clothing and accessory chain that saw 11 years of operation before closing its doors in April 2018; there have also been successful beauty, clothing and lifestyle ventures, such as Kylie Cosmetics, whose success recently landed Kylie Jenner on the cover of Forbes as the youngest billionaire in the world and the youngest self-made billionaire of all time.

In addition, the Good American and Kendall + Kylie clothing lines have helped women embrace their curves and re-define how they view fashion; and let’s not forget Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, a transformation reality TV series that helps participants tackle their emotional and physical issues and transform their lives.

They connect and actively engage with their followers.

The Kardashians’ social media presence and influence is unlike that of other celebrities as their family dynamics make them appealing to a variety of demographics, thus allowing them to continually expand their following. Their social media presence and influence has been largely responsible for their success, as it has allowed them to score numerous lucrative endorsement deals and sponsored ads for their social media accounts.

These factrs have allowed them to tap into markets they might never have been able to, otherwise.

What's more, the Kardashians consistently engage with their followers on social media by sharing snippets of their day-to-day lives, photos and thoughts. They also use their Instagram and Twitter accounts as both marketing and promotional tools to showcase and sell their products as well as endorse a variety of popular beauty and lifestyle products to their millions of followers. A major strategy they use: the simple “name-drop” technique which earns them top dollar from the companies they partner with.

They use their influence for the good of others.

The Kardashians have proven over the years that they aren’t the self-absorbed, money-hungry individuals that most people make them out to be. They certainly have a soft spot for one another (as demonstrated by how tight-knit the Kardashians are as a family), but they also seem committed to the numerous causes they campaign and support.

Many might be surprised to learn that Kim received an honorary award in 2016 from the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles for her long-friendship and support to the hospital; she actually donates 10 percentf all her earnings to numerous charities.

The Kardashians further support other charities and have made large donations to causes such as the Dream Foundation, Soles4Souls, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation and Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Kim recently made headline news when she used her influence to petition for the presidential pardon of Alice Johnson after she visited the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump.

The Kardashians have also used their influence to raise awareness on various social issues and causes over the years, while Kylie and Kendall have used their birthdays and platforms as opportunities to raise funds for Smile Train, CharityWater and Teen Cancer.

Clearly, the Kardashians have their hand in a lot of things, have a major presence and are skilled businesswomen. Perhaps that's enough to convince detractors that they have something valuable to teach their fellow women entrepreneurs.