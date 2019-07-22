My Queue

Quickbooks

Master QuickBooks and Get a Better Handle of Your Finances

This 7-hour training course is designed to help you understand every aspect of the tool.
Master QuickBooks and Get a Better Handle of Your Finances
If the recently concluded tax season made you come to the realization that you can no longer keep a handle on your finances using mere spreadsheets, then maybe it's time that you consider making the switch to accounting software. And when it comes to bookkeeping tools, nothing else comes close to QuickBooks. Armed with a myriad of features to help you keep tabs on your cash flow, it helps with tracking income and expenses, invoicing, accepting payments, managing bills and sales taxes, paying employees, and a whole lot more.

With QuickBooks being such a feature-rich platform, it can be challenging for newbies to navigate it. The QuickBooks 2019 Master Class is a 7-hour training course designed to help you understand every aspect of the tool so you can leverage every feature to better your business. You can pick up the course now for 87 percent off.

In the jampacked course, you'll master how to use the existing features of Quickbooks, along with the new ones that come with the 2019 version. You'll learn how to create and access profit/loss statements, balance sheets, and customizable reports. You'll get to grips with setting up accounts and create lists to track customers, vendors, and employees, as well as accurately bookkeep documents like estimates, invoices, and deposits. The course will even prepare you for tax season, as it will help you create income/expense reports, track loans, credit cards, and more.

Get a better handle on your finances with QuickBooks. Usually $150, the QuickBooks 2019 Master Class is now on sale for only $19.

