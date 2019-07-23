My Queue

Podcasts

Learn How to Start and Market High-Quality Podcasts

This training bundle offers actionable insights on how to launch your podcast and reach more listeners.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
As of writing, there are more than 750,000 podcasts in existence and more than 30 million episodes in circulation. This jaw-dropping statistic isn't all that surprising considering podcasts are great resources for new and varied insights, staying educated and informed and a fascinating avenue for entertaining content. That's why a lot of people want to get in on the trend. Not only do they get to share their ideas with a massive audience, but podcasting also allows for raising brand awareness and generating revenue.

With that said, it's not easy setting up your own show. Just because you have a mic in possession, doesn't mean you are already equipped to host a podcast that could be as big as Serial. If you're planning on kickstarting your own broadcast, what better way to learn how to run it than from the pros? The How To Start A Podcast Bundle is filled to the brim with actionable insights from industry experts which you can use to reach more listeners.

This American Life and Planet Money's Alex Blumberg will impart with you tips on how to tell compelling, memorable stories, and how to develop your narrative instincts so you can better connect with your audience. The School of Greatness host Lewis Howes will teach you how to properly record and edit a show and hand you tested and proven tips on how to monetize it. Meanwhile, Snap Judgement producers Julia DeWitt and Anna Sussman will get up to speed with finding stories, constructing a compelling arc, and crafting complete, engaging stories with interviews. And last but not the least, founder and host of EntrepreneurOnFireFrom John Lee Dumas offers a step-by-step at creating and distributing a high-quality podcast, from selecting the right equipment to recording and editing, right down to marketing.

The How To Start A Podcast Bundle usually costs $266, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $19.

