Keep Your Mobile Employees Engaged and Productive With This Innovative App

July 25, 2019 2 min read

Starting a business is always challenging, but launching a startup in the midst of today’s shift to a mobile workforce is its own can of worms. Even the most hardworking remote employees can feel disconnected from management teams they don’t see every day.

That gap often translates to higher turnover rates — and that’s bad news any way you slice it. Morale drops among current employees, past workers leave with a bad taste in their mouth, and word will get out that your company is just a stepping stone to other opportunities.

That’s where Eko comes in. It’s a collaboration and communication platform for companies with mostly mobile workforces, and it’s designed to keep your employees in touch and on the same page. Its intuitive design provides your remote employees with all the support tools they need for success.

Eko is an all-in-one solution for your HR needs. Its workflow engine revs up your team and helps everyone power through the day with easy access to your company’s knowledge database and support tools galore. Paid leave requests, daily task checklists, and weekly performance reports are all available on one easy-to-use app.

What makes Eko so powerful? Its built-in tools eliminate the need for pesky paperwork and outside integrations with other apps and software. Built-in task delegation, group communications like video conferencing and group chats and KPI management all come together in one convenient platform. There’s even a built-in recognition system: when a team member hits an objective, Eko uses positive reinforcement to encourage future successes.

These flawless additions to Eko’s mobile and desktop apps make it more useful and powerful than other employee communication platforms. You’ll never have to worry about Eko getting along with outside programs or add-ons: everything you need is right there. Top-notch encryption boosts your startup’s security from basic protocols to enterprise-level safety.

Eko is making a difference in thousands of retail stores, hospitals, hotels, resorts and more.