My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wearable Tech

Contact Lens Prototype Zooms in When You Blink Twice

The soft biometric lens changes its focal length by tracking specific eye movements and reacting.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contact Lens Prototype Zooms in When You Blink Twice
Image credit: Yuichiro Chino | Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you wear contact lenses, but would love for them to be more useful, your wish may come true in a few years. Researchers have created a new lens that can zoom in when you blink your eye twice.

As CNET reports, researchers at the University of California San Diego developed a soft biometric lens that can detect electrooculographic signals. Our eyes generate these signals when moving, be that the eye moving in all directions within its socket or the simple act of blinking. It's also possible to differentiate between the type of movement detected and the number of blinks.

The new lens is set up to detect a double blink and respond by changing its focal point between two states: normal and zoomed in. It means blinking twice would allow wearers to focus in on small text they otherwise would struggle to see, for example. Another couple of blinks and they return to their more natural state of vision.

Wearing such lenses could easily backfire if you accidentally blink twice without meaning to, which would be especially dangerous while driving or doing some other task that requires focus. However, it's useful and wearers would soon learn to control the lenses with blinks (and quickly revert them back to normal vision if necessary). It's also important to point out the lens works regardless of whether the eye can see or not because it's purely triggered by movement signals.

There's no word on when these lenses will be available to use; it could be several years. The research team talks about using them in remotely operated robotics, so that sounds likely to be the first use case followed by adjustable glasses, visual prosthesis, and even an artificial eye eventually.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wearable Tech

This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem

Wearable Tech

4 Industries Wearable Tech Is Already Changing Forever

Wearable Tech

Wearables at Work? What You Need to Consider.