Entrepreneur Mindset

Refocus Your Business By Highlighting Your Strengths

This class tells you how to increase revenue through your unique gifts and skills.
Refocus Your Business By Highlighting Your Strengths
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
As an entrepreneur, you wear many hats every day. One minute you’re an accountant, but over the next few hours, you could turn into a salesperson, a manager, and a marketing strategist. When you’re using so many skill sets in such a short period of time, it’s easy to lose sight of what comes naturally to you. Capitalizing on your innate abilities can help prevent burnout and earn you a new source of revenue. If you’re feeling lost on how to do that, Grow Your Revenue by Finding Your Genius will set you on the right path.

Holistic business and mindset coach Amina Al Tai created a methodology that supports the health of your business and your mind at the same time. She landed big clients and launched over 30 startups as an entrepreneur, but burning the candle at both ends led to complete burnout. In this course, she explains how switching between multiple roles can be costly for your business and your health.

This powerful, hands-on class provides specific, actionable tools to change your mindset and your business for the better. You’ll identify your unique area of genius, then pivot around any mental blocks standing in your way. By the end of the class, you’ll have a plan that honors the unique gifts of you and your team so that everyone can focus on their strengths.

Grow Your Revenue by Finding Your Genius is available now for only $19.

