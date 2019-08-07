Free Webinar: The Entrepreneur's Playbook for Going Global

Growing a business sometimes requires thinking outside the box.

August 7, 2019 2 min read

While you’ve likely already experienced some level of success in your regional market and throughout the U.S., expanding globally unlocks sales opportunities when you explore vast new markets for your products. Not sure where to start? We have some answers.

Join us for a free webinar called The Entrepreneur's Playbook for Going Global, presented by NetSuite. This webinar will explore many of the benefits of going global, such as reducing your dependence on the markets you have developed in the U.S.

It will also aim to point out some of the bigger risks involved while providing tips and tools to help ensure your own steps abroad are successful ones. Attendees of this webinar will learn:

How to analyze the degree of difficulty when considering entering a new market.

What localization parameters are important to assess before taking your business global.

Considerations of currency, distribution, and other business relationships.

The different marketing, PR, and sales angles to examine before going abroad.

Moderated by Entrepreneur Press author and communication strategy expert Jill Schiefelbein, this webinar will walk you through the different considerations any entrepreneur should consider before entering a global market. Joining Schiefelbein are two experienced global business entrepreneurs: Mark Kraynak of Aspect Ventures and Thomas Smale of FE International. Both speakers have helped dozens of companies expand to global territories outside of the U.S.

The Entrepreneur's Playbook for Going Global webinar will take place live on Monday September 9 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.