Standing Desks

The Standing Desk Solution You Can Actually Afford

Another day, another headline about whether standing desks for the office are healthy or just hype.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
There’s research showing that standing desks improve employee health — including this recent study, which found that they can reduce absenteeism and help companies save money which would have otherwise been spent on employee medical bills. But other evidence shows these desks can actually be harmful and slow down cognitive functions.

One thing about standing desks is certain: they can be really expensive. So, until there’s conclusive evidence that outfitting employees with standing desks is a worthy investment, the WOM Height Adjustable Tabletop Standing Desk Converter might be a good compromise.

Designed to fit on top of an employee’s current workspace, this product raises the desk surface straight up and down in a smooth and fluid motion. That way, if an employee decides that they actually don’t like standing while they work, they have the freedom to easily switch between sitting and standing several times a day if needed.

Plus, it’s sturdy, can accommodate two monitors (up to 33 pounds), comes in black or white, and right now it’s on sale for $115 — that’s significantly less than a full standing desk, which scientists could determine ineffective by this time tomorrow.

