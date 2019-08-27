Taxes

Improve Your Financial Literacy to Bulletproof Your Business

Get a handle on business taxes with these six at-home courses.
Starting your own business is one of the most exciting things you’ll ever do, but it’s easy to gloss over the nitty-gritty details when you’re zooming around and setting up your company. A firm foundational knowledge of finance and taxes is a must, even if you’ve hired your own accounting team. The Ultimate Guide to Taxes Bundle unravels the confusion around taxes so you can protect your business.

These six courses break down the basics of tax credits, deductions, and small business income taxes. If you want to go back to school to learn more about business, the Education Tax Credits class is a must. Working from home? Take a page from the Income Tax Business Use of Home Deduction class to find out how you can save the next time you file.

When you’re picking between different business designations, like Schedule C Small Business, LLC or S Corp, it’s important to take taxation into account. The Income Tax: Schedule C Small Business class will show you if this designation will work in your favor. You’ll demystify retirement accounts and learn the difference between a traditional and a Roth IRA with the Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) course.

The Ultimate Guide to Taxes Bundle is valued at $1,200, but you can dig into vital tax knowledge right now for only $29 (97 percent off).

