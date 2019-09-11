Sales

A Simple Solution for Complex Sales Teams: PipelineDeals

Streamline your sales workflow with a CRM that won't make your head spin.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Simple Solution for Complex Sales Teams: PipelineDeals
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In an ever-flattening global economy, people are using more tools and trying to manage more relationships than ever. For sales teams, that can be an enormous hassle. Between outreach, onboarding, providing strong service, and tracking results, managing an entire sales operation is extremely complicated in 2019. If you're looking to take some of the headache out of that process, you need a powerful, streamlined customer relationship management platform (CRM).

A leader in the space, PipelineDeals is currently offering a 14-day free trial or a customized demo so you can determine the best solutions for your needs.

PipelineDeals helps sales teams of all sizes build customer relationships and close deals faster with intuitive, easily-adoptable, and even easier to use sales tools. In a world of over-engineered tools with opaque UX, PipelineDeals simplifies sales and management in a seamless central hub. In the event that you are having trouble, their free, US-based, 2019 Stevie Award-winning customer support is on hand to help.

With PipelineDeals, you get streamlined, simple account management with full visibility into customer accounts at all stages of the sales funnel. You can manage key deliverables, project details, milestones, and deadlines all in one place. By tracking deals at each stage and sharing details internally, you have full transparency into goals and the progress towards them. Better yet, with unlimited dashboards and reports, you don't have to worry about hitting any limits or losing valuable data.

Sound like a good fit? Check out PipelineDeals today for a 14-day free trial or reach out to schedule a customized demo.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales

The Fine Art of Client Pitching

Sales

Secrets for Generating 7-Figure Sales

Sales

The 3 Types of Freedom Affluent Shoppers Are Craving