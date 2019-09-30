Digital Marketing

Learn to Drive Growth and Sales Online with These 9 Courses

From earning a passive income online to helping your business scale on Facebook, these courses give you a complete digital marketing education.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world of digital marketing has taken off, and companies are getting more creative in how they reach customers in a more competitive space. To make it as a digital marketer, you need a comprehensive skillset. From Facebook and Google to MailChimp and even Reddit, there is a huge variety of platforms that are making it easier for brands to connect with their audiences. You just need some technical expertise to get up to speed. In The Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle, you'll learn tips and tricks used by the best digital marketers that will help you climb the career ladder.

Here's what you'll get:

  • MailChimp 101 - Get familiar with the world's leading email marketing platform.
  • Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course - Acquire new users and boost revenues through Facebook.
  • The Ultimate Guide To Google AdWords - Learn how to leverage the world's largest advertising platform to your advantage.
  • Retargeting & Remarketing: The Ultimate Guide Made Easy - Master retargeting platforms like AdWords, AdRoll, Criteo, and more.
  • Build The Perfect SEO-Optimized WordPress Website from A-Z - Create your own website and optimize it for organic traffic on search engines.
  • The Complete SEO & Backlink Master Course - Learn advanced SEO tactics to improve your site's visibility.
  • Amazon Traffic, Sales and Marketing for Sellers & Affiliates - Leverage Amazon FBA and Amazon Affiliate Business to make money through Amazon.
  • SEO Affiliate Domination - Learn how to make $100/day with affiliate marketing.
  • Affiliate Marketing: The Fast Track Formula - Make a passive income online through affiliate marketing tools.

Get all of these courses included in the Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle now just for $37

