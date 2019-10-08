Instagram

Is That Instagram Email a Phishing Attack? Now You Can Find Out.

Check if that e-mail you received from Instagram is real or not by visiting this tab in the app's settings.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is That Instagram Email a Phishing Attack? Now You Can Find Out.
Image credit: via PCMag
Guest Writer
Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Got an email from Instagram? Don't automatically assume it's legit.

On Monday, Instagram launched a new feature designed to stop phishing attacks from hackers masquerading as the social media service. "Bad actors are getting better at imitating emails from Instagram, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to distinguish between a genuine email and a fake one," the Facebook-owned service said.

Related: What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Creator Account

At first glance, the emails from the hackers look legitimate since they use Instagram logos. They offer verified badges, claim your account has been hacked and needs to be secured, or accuse you of violating copyrights. But the scammers just want you to click a link and type your login information into a hacker-controlled webpage.

The new feature can be found via Settings > Security > Emails From Instagram. A "Security" tab will display a list of the emails Instagram sent you within the past 14 days regarding your account security and the locations from which you've logged in. A second tab, dubbed "other," will show you any remaining emails Instagram sent to you over the same period.

"We discourage people from clicking a link in an email that claims to be from Instagram if they can't confirm we sent it. If someone accidentally clicks a suspicious link, they can request to secure their account here," the social media platform added.

Related: Is Instagram Making Your Photos and Messages Public? (Hint: No.)

To further protect your account, it's a good idea to enable the two-factor authentication. This mean anyone logging in will need to supply a password and a special one-time passcode generated on your phone to access the account. Activate it via Settings > Security > Two-Factor Authentication. Just make sure you don't hand over the special one-time passcodes to any hacker trying to phish your account.

If privacy is a top concern on Instagram, meanwhile, you'll be happy to learn that the app is doing away with the Following activity tab. It provides a running list of the likes and comments left by people you follow. But as BuzzFeed notes, it could prove embarrassing if you're liking or commenting on accounts you don't really want people to know about. It also wasn't used much, so Instagram is axing it.

"We're always trying to stay focused and keep Instagram simple," Instagram's head Adam Mosseri said in a tweet explaining the tab's removal.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

Instagram Head Denies Widely-Held Belief That Instagram and Facebook Listen in Through Smartphones

Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Creator Account

Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Ecommerce Feature, 'Checkout'