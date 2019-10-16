News and Trends

How Today's Geopolitics Are Creating an Uncertain Future for Global Tech

From Brexit to trade wars, world affairs are having a major impact on both startups and established companies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Today's Geopolitics Are Creating an Uncertain Future for Global Tech
Image credit: Just_Super | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CEO of LeumiTech
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is an estimated $100 billion of venture-capital “dry powder” around the world, readily available and looking for the next big thing in tech. And that’s just the money in funds. There’s a lot more lying in wait in the R&D budgets of individual tech companies. Startups have been transforming industries to be smarter, cheaper and more relevant. Mature industries recognize this trend and are constantly looking for ways to be part of the revolution. While traditional companies and industries try to stay relevant, startups are facing other kinds of challenges, like identifying market needs and developing the right technologies to address them.

From core technology providers like Cisco to social platforms like Facebook, many U.S.-founded companies have historically been successful in pinpointing unmet market needs and developing perfectly tailored solutions, quickly scaling to become global leaders. More recently, however, obstacles have emerged that make this kind of rapid growth much more difficult.

While regulation has always been a consideration, governments around the world have been increasingly restricting what companies can and cannot do. A key example is the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which tightly enforces the rules around how companies deal with data protection and privacy. A boon to consumers on the one hand, GDPR still poses significant compliance challenges to tech companies that deal in data. And so, it remains to be seen how these restrictive policies will affect the attractiveness of doing business in the EU.

Related: Blockchain Geopolitics

Speaking of the EU, the United Kingdom’s decision to leave it has sown great uncertainty in the tech community and raises questions about how tech hubs will be re-distributed across Europe going forward. One of the biggest unresolved questions is whether the UK will maintain its leadership role or if another nation will emerge from within the EU to take up the mantle.

Outside of Europe, tensions between two gargantuan tech hubs -- China and the United States -- have created a whole host of complications for tech companies considering global target markets and seeking to attract foreign investors. Following President Trump's attempt to strengthen America via China-related disputes, it is apparent that companies need to closely scrutinize which investors they accept into their cap table, and what’s more, to which regions of the world they want to see their products and services distributed. For example, if a company has Chinese investors, it may have trouble selling its products in the U.S., and just as challenging, it may not be able to make an exit to an American company.

Moreover, the closing off of a consumer market on the magnitude of China’s may impede the ability of U.S. tech companies to grow at the scale and speed they had in the past. In many ways, China is becoming tech-independent; and in a world where China is not reliant on (or able to access) U.S. intellectual property or technology expertise, the U.S. market may become much less competitive globally.

Related: What the Trade War Really Means for Entrepreneurs

Another consideration in all this is how smaller tech hubs with an outsized impact -- with Israel being a prime example -- will evolve, as they may need to choose their alliances. Some of these tech epicenters may continue to embrace global knowledge sharing, while others might take a more isolationist stance.

With so many open questions, it will be very interesting to see how the tech world shapes up in tandem with the broader world. Some tech hubs will stand to gain, while others will inevitably lose. But the funding is out there, so the real winners will continue to be those who can innovate to address the world’s common needs and challenges.

Yifat Oron is the CEO of LeumiTech, the high-tech banking arm of Leumi, the leading banking group in Israel. Today, LeumiTech serves the vast majority of Israeli or Israeli-related startups and technology companies operating around the globe. Based in Tel Aviv, LeumiTech has a presence in London, New York and Palo Alto.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Is the Fresh Start the Game Needed

News and Trends

4 Managerial Downsides of Remote Work (and How to Deal With Them)

News and Trends

Musk: Powerpacks Are Coming to Northern California Superchargers