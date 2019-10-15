Why Businesses Should Look to 1Password to Fight Data Breaches

Fortune 500's aren't the only businesses being targeted. Here's how you can protect your small business.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Starting a new business can be an incredibly exciting prospect. But in the thrill and chaos of getting that fresh idea off the ground, it’s important to put security front and center. Making sure you have security in place should be a ground-up endeavor rather than something implemented after the fact.

Data breaches are becoming more frequent, and while many owners believe they can fly under the radar due to the size of their business, this isn’t the case. The number of reported small business breaches more than doubled from 2018 to 2019, and the problem is only getting worse.

If you are struggling with the ever-changing nature of online threats, you’re not alone. Luckily, companies like 1Password are helping entrepreneurs take control of their security and defend their livelihoods against costly breaches.

What 1Password can do for your business

Nothing is 100 percent effective against data breaches, but there are some simple steps you can take to protect your business; rolling out a password manager like 1Password is one of them. It’s a cost-effective solution that will have an almost immediate impact on your security.

1Password promotes good password habits by creating, saving, and filling your strong, unique passwords in seconds. This makes staying safe online easy for workers, as they won’t need reuse passwords simply because they can’t remember a different one for each account. All they need to remember is a single Master Password.

1Password works in all major browsers and has apps for every platform, so passwords are only ever a single click, touch, or glance away. And because it saves passwords as you log in for the first time, and fills them when you need them, it’s a seamless experience designed to integrate directly into your workflow.

How 1Password defends against data breaches

The single biggest cause of data breaches is, unfortunately, human error; in 2018, 47 percent of C-Suite executives reported a breach that resulted from employee negligence or mistakes. Losing a device containing sensitive data or physical documents with important information can be devastating.

1Password provides a safe place to store sensitive documents, notes, and other important information. You can also share passwords in a secure environment, so they’re not left vulnerable in your Slack or email inbox. If an employee loses their device, all your sensitive data is encrypted and inaccessible to anybody who might pick it up.

Watchtower is built into 1Password to alert you to password breaches and other security issues that arise, allowing you to easily keep your accounts safe. Audit your existing passwords against known breaches and other security vulnerabilities. Watchtower generates an easy-to-digest report outlining what action needs to be taken to secure your accounts.

1Password Business customers can also use 1Password Advanced Protection to fortify their defenses. Advanced Protection is a powerful suite of security tools that helps you track where employees log in from; enforce two-factor authentication; block certain IP addresses, locations, or VPNs; and see a log of sign-in attempts. If someone tries to log in from a stolen or lost device, you can take action immediately.

With 1Password Business, everyone in your company gets a free 1Password Families account too. If your workers use strong, unique passwords at home, they’re more likely to take the same care at work. By helping them secure their personal digital lives, you’re taking steps to protect your business.

Regardless of the size of your business, you should be prepared for a data breach. Investing in a password manager like 1Password may seem like a small step, but it’s one of the few solutions that will both immediately increase your security and make a long-term impactful difference on your company’s private data.