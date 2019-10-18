News and Trends

Most Americans Failed This Digital Literacy Test. Would You?

A Pew survey found that most US respondents could answer fewer than half the questions when quizzed on technology issues.
Image credit: Towfiqu Photography | Getty Images
This story originally appeared on PCMag

When it comes to digital knowledge, most Americans need to do more homework. (Or maybe we're just bad at taking tests?)

In a recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center, respondents answered 10 questions on a range of technical topics, including cybersecurity, privacy, and social media companies. Most of us know about phishing and cookie, but just 28 percent could identify an example of two-factor authentication, and nearly half weren't sure what private browsing is. The median number of correct answers was four; only 2 percent aced the quiz with 10 correct answers.

Granted, some of these topics can be challenging to keep up with—technology morphs at a lightning pace, and so do its dangers for individuals. But it's never been more important to maintain your awareness of new tech and its impact on the world—witness deepfakes, the rise of AI (for better or worse), election interference, and on and on. We humbly suggest you keep up on the tech news that matters by visiting PCMag.com early and often.

