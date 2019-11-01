Learn How to Speed Read For Just $21

Reading

Being able to speed read may sound like a neat trick but it can actually be a huge boon for your career. When you can read faster, you can process more information faster, reach decisions quicker, and just generally be more productive. It's about the closest thing to a superpower we regular folk can develop. You can learn how to do it in The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle.

This six-course bundle comprises some of the web's best speed reading courses into a single, 13-hour track to becoming an effective speed reader. Here's a taste of what's inside:

  • Become a SuperLearner™ 2: Learn Speed Reading & Boost Memory - Learn the strategies of the world's fastest readers and memory record-holders to help you better read and process information.
  • 5-Day Memory Mastery: Learn to Memorize Anything with Ease - Discover neuroscience-backed memorization techniques that will help improve your memory.
  • Become a Speed Reading Machine: Read 300 Books This Year - Churn through your booklist after learning strategies from Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and more.

These three courses are just the tip of the iceberg, though. Ususally sold separately, you can get them all today for just $21.

