Check Out This Interactive Map of the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State

Wait, there's a state full of people who love Candy Corn?
Check Out This Interactive Map of the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State
Image credit: Candystore.com
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

The sweet data crunchers at Candystore.com compiled 12 years of bulk candy sales to determine the most popular Halloween candy in every state. Not going to lie, some of these results make us question our fellow Americans' taste buds (and sanity.) If you're on desktop, you can hover over each state to see your neighbor's top 3 candies.

