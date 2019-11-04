TikTok Will Let You Directly Post Videos Made in Other Apps

Adobe, FilMIc Pro and five other creative apps are on board.

One of the reasons that TikTok has enjoyed explosive growth is because the app makes it super easy to duet, share and save videos. Unlike other companies, ByteDance -- the owner of TikTok -- actively allows users to download popular creations and share them wider on messaging services and social media. In its bid to make it easier to get their content up on the platform in the first place, the company today announced new tools that let creators upload videos directly from their favorite editing apps.

The TikTok Export feature comes by way of the company's new SDK and will go live first in seven leading "content creation" apps. Adobe is on board with Premiere Rush, joined by animation app Plotaverse, AI app Fuse.it and professional video app FilMIc Pro. Rounding off the list are gaming capture app Medal, Memento's GIF-making tool and image editor PicsArt.

"The new TikTok SDK allows third-party apps an opportunity to extend their reach while giving users a wider selection of creative tools to help their videos match their vision," said TikTok in a statement. "We're excited to see how creators use their new features and will continue to expand their access to 3rd party apps."

The app itself now counts over 800 million users, although 500 million of those use a Chinese-language version called Douyin. Its popularity hasn't gone unnoticed, however, with TikTok recently coming under scrutiny for reportedly censoring videos critical of the Chinese government. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) may also soon officially open a national security review of the company.