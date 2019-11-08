Branding Expert Rey Perez on Empowering Others and His Life's Mission to Be a 'Kingmaker'

Thoughts equal beliefs; beliefs equal actions; actions equal results, he says.

November 8, 2019 6 min read

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Rey Perez, global branding expert, CEO of AMP Productions, and creator of My360Sites.com and Brandin2days.com. The interview was condensed by The Oracles.

Who are you?

Rey Perez: I’m an innovator who creates solutions to entrepreneurs’ problems. I’ve leveraged technology, systems, and processes to find a niche working with service-based entrepreneurs, or “personality-driven businesses.” For example, speakers, coaches, authors, consultants, and trainers — anyone who is the face of their business.

My Brand in 2 Days workshop turns you into the recognized authority in your niche or industry. It includes copywriting, photography, graphic design, web design, and social media, as well as a unique marketing strategy to attract more exposure, leads, and referrals for your business without spending a dollar on advertising.

My business model is based on what I created for myself. I live and breathe what I teach, using it daily, and love seeing my clients succeed with the same system and methods.

What are you more skilled at than most people in the world?

Rey Perez: I’m masterful at creating highly effective systems and processes that produce massive results, saving time and money, and generating even more revenue. In every business I’ve owned, I created a duplicatable and scalable process that always led to exponential growth.

What are the core values that guide your business?

Rey Perez: Business is built on relationships: Everything I do focuses on connecting with more people, building trust, credibility, and providing value. This means I never have to sell to anyone — they’re attracted to who I am and the value I bring. If they have a need for my offer, they’ll most likely choose me over the competition. Focusing on relationships has tripled my business.

What did you learn from your favorite mentor?

Rey Perez: Les Brown, the number-one motivational speaker on the planet, who is now also a client and a good friend, taught me about how to persevere through your struggles — and that your biggest breakdown can lead to your biggest breakthrough.

For example, in college, I was a nightclub promoter in South Beach, Miami, preparing for a spring break event while investing money to develop the venue I was working at. A few weeks before spring break, the owners pulled me into the office and said, “Thanks for your hard work, but we are going to do spring break ourselves this year.” I lost $22,000 from investing in the venue and $65,000 that I would have made during the vacation period.

This was a huge breakdown for me, and I had to start all over. This was one of the lowest moments in my life, but it was the catalyst to transition into marketing businesses and business events, leading to the creation of my company, AMP Productions.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Rey Perez: First, always come from a place of contribution: The more you give, the more you receive. The law of attraction is always at work, whether you like it or not. You attract what you focus on. Thoughts equal beliefs; beliefs equal actions; actions equal results. So, pay attention to your thoughts. If you’re thinking about what you don’t want, that’s exactly what you’ll get. Henry Ford, who revolutionized the car industry, said it best: “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — you’re right.”

Second, pay attention to the people you invest your time with. Your average income will be the average income of the five people you spend the most time with. Try to be the dumbest or least successful person in the room. Your circle of influence will take you up or down.

How do you define great leadership?

Rey Perez: Lead by example. People won’t do what you say; they will do what you do. If you want to be a great leader, focus on being an example for your team, community, and organization — and learn the skill of public speaking. Being a great communicator who can relay your message “one to many” is one of the most powerful gifts in the world.

How do you identify a good business partner?

Rey Perez: It depends on the situation, but prioritize their character, values, level of integrity, and vision for the business. Their knowledge must also align with my customers’ needs. Although having partners can be challenging at times, you can create so much more as a team. As the old African proverb says, “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Which single habit gives you 80 percent of your results?

Rey Perez: I’ve developed a habit of continually providing value every time I meet someone or speak to an audience. The more I give, the more I receive. By focusing on providing others value and not selling them, I’ve nurtured joint venture partners and relationships that elevated my business to the next level.

If you ever start a charity, what would it be called and what would it do?

Rey Perez: I currently support several charities, all focused on youth and teaching them entrepreneurship skills. My business donates a portion of revenue, and I encourage all my clients to create socially conscious companies that give back. I’m currently in the process of creating a 501(c)3 non-profit organization for entrepreneurs and youth called The Big Impact.

What do you want to be known for, or what do you want your legacy to be?

Rey Perez: My name “Rey” means “king” in Spanish. My parents are both from Cuba and I’m first-generation American. I’ve worked hard to achieve my success and experienced many ups and downs over my career. I am so committed to empowering people to be successful entrepreneurs. One of my life’s missions is to be a “kingmaker.” A good king empowers others to become the best version of themselves — they lead their team, business, organization, and community with honesty, integrity, and gratitude. I want to leave a legacy for entrepreneurs and business owners to become “kingmakers” for future generations.

Connect with Rey Perez on his 360 Site, and become the celebrity in your niche at his next Brand in 2 Days event.