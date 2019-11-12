Start a Creative Side Hustle With These Graphic Design Courses

Become your own boss when you learn graphic design.

November 12, 2019 2 min read

Looking for a change? Whether you want more creative inspiration, independence, or professional flexibility, graphic design gives you the opportunity to do it all. Graphic designers are in high demand in virtually every industry to help with branding, marketing materials, building websites, and much more. Professional graphic designers can set their own hours and work only on what inspires them. Not a bad life, right? If it sounds like it might be for you but you're not sure where to start, The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle can help.

This 7-course, 40-hour bundle will take you from absolute novice to a strong foundation from which you can launch a career. Here's what you get:

Graphic Design Master Class: Beginner - Get started with design theory, key tools, and more.

- Get started with design theory, key tools, and more. Graphic Design Master Class: Intermediate - Advance your knowledge into logo design, social media, and more.

- Advance your knowledge into logo design, social media, and more. Adobe CC Master Class: Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, InDesign - Learn the most essential tools of the graphic design repertoire.

- Learn the most essential tools of the graphic design repertoire. Graphic Design Mastery: The Branding & Design Process - Understand how corporate branding works.

- Understand how corporate branding works. Photoshop Manipulation & Editing Masterclass - Become a master at editing and retouching photos in Photoshop.

- Become a master at editing and retouching photos in Photoshop. The Complete Graphic Design Theory for Beginners Course - Explore the principles of color and other core graphic design theory.

- Explore the principles of color and other core graphic design theory. Logo Design Mastery In Adobe Illustrator - Get a step-by-step introduction to designing logos in Illustrator.

