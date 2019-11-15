Innovation Now Presented by

This Keychain Charger Can Give Your Smartphone a Quick Charge Anywhere

Save 33 percent off this portable power solution.
This Keychain Charger Can Give Your Smartphone a Quick Charge Anywhere
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Phone batteries are not designed to last all day. Well, they are, but the vast majority aren't fully up to snuff. However, it's not always feasible to stop for a charge, say, when you're in the airport or running between meetings. But when you have a charger on your keychain, you can get a portable battery boost whenever you need.

The AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger is designed to make your life easier. Whether you're working out, rushing to a meeting, or out on the town, this simple charger ensures you always have the battery life you need to order an Uber or navigate your way home at the end of the night. The AtmosXS clips seamlessly on to any keychain and can provide more than 3 hours of charging time for your smartphone due to the 1,300mAh battery capacity. It has a retractable charging tip that protects it from scratches and dents when not in use and it fits comfortably in your hand or pocket thanks to the ergonomic design.

Stay charged wherever you go. The AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger is on sale for 33 percent off now. Grab a Lightning charger for $34, a USB-C charger for $32, or a micro USB charger for $30 with promo code: BFSAVE15

 

