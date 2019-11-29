These Supplements Can Reduce Depression and Anxiety While Increasing Productivity

It's time to close the nutrient gap in our lives and perform and feel our best.

November 29, 2019 6 min read

So many entrepreneurs suffering from low energy, brain fog and fatigue rely on that hot cup of joe to get them through their day. Although they get that extra needed boost, their caffeine reliance is stopping them from treating the underlying causes. Nutritional deficiencies, detrimental farming practices, side-effects from medicines, work pressures and even moving around geographically due to work travel can all be impacting your quality of life and health.

My 90-day mission to become unstoppable wasn’t only about feeling great; it was about achieving a level of peak performance that enabled me to work through any challenge and not crash every time I stressed. What I learned during my biohacking journey was that there were key supplements my body needed in order to stay balanced and ready for anything thrown my way.

Before I dove into taking key supplements, there were some crucial treatments that prepared my body to be more efficient. I made sure my gut was being supported by following an antifungal protocol and going on a Candida detox diet, which I share details of in my book. This helped lay the groundwork necessary for my body to be able to absorb critical supplements that helped support my healing.

Although I was what you considered a very healthy eater, my diet never gave me the boost I needed to become a peak performer. A healthy diet alone is no longer sufficient for all our nutritional needs. I also noticed when I traveled to various countries, I was negatively compromising my gut microbiome, which was in disarray.

We have global populations that are becoming nutrient-deficient due to massive agricultural practices that are no longer putting essential nutrients back into the soil, which can lead to brain fog, obesity, fatigue, depression, anxiety, memory loss, weakness, brain function abnormalities, changes in behavior and more. But it isn’t just farming practices that are of concern. Studies have shown that when humans digest genetically modified foods, the artificially created genes transfer into and alter the beneficial bacteria in our intestines.

We need to supplement our diets to ensure we close the nutrient gap in our lives and perform at the maximum potential for more focus, energy and drive. Here are some top supplements to help reboot your body and brain.

Vitamin D

When you are severely depleted from this vitamin, you can experience mild to severe symptoms that include brain fog, fatigue, lethargy, anxiety, stress and depression, all of which will severely impede your ability to remain focused. Studies have also shown Vitamin D deficiency leads to low testosterone levels.

Magnesium

Magnesium plays a critical role in countless biochemical processes, including optimizing mitochondrial function and the creation of ATP, regulation of blood sugar and the activation of muscles and nerves. Magnesium is crucial for the absorption of sodium, calcium, phosphorus, potassium and Vitamin D, the latter of which cannot be metabolized without it.

L-Tyrosine

This amino acid has been studied by the military in extreme scenarios. One study found it assisted in memory in high-stress environments. And as we know, stress can impair our reasoning, memory and attention. Two reviews also concluded that it can help with reversing mental decline and improve cognition, as well as assisting those who've lost a night of sleep.

L-Theanine

This amino acid has been used for improving brain health, anxiety and attention for thousands of years promoting relaxation by alpha brain waves without sedation, and it enhances attention within 30 minutes of consumption. Studies have shown that L-Theanine amplifies the positive effects of caffeine while mitigating the negative ones. One of the top benefits of supplementing with tablets or consuming via tea includes is anxiety reduction.

Iodine

Iodine is an essential mineral that your thyroid glands use to make thyroid hormones, which help control growth, repair damaged cells and support a healthy metabolism. Up to a third of people worldwide are at risk of iodine deficiency. Iodine enhances immune function and helps prevent brain damage.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiencies are related to a whole host of symptoms, including mood disorders, low energy/fatigue, sexual problems/infertility, iirritability, memory loss and even Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer and learning disorders. This can be assessed via a simple blood test.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential trace element and is required in small amounts daily to aid in maintaining health and to perform vital functions. It helps in a myriad of ways, including hormone production, growth and repair and improved immunity and digestion. It also acts as an anti-inflammatory agent. Zinc deficiency can result in symptoms of depression, ADHD, difficulties with learning and memory, seizures aggression and, yes, even violence. Zinc has been found to be low in the serum of those suffering from depression. The more depressed a person is, the lower their zinc level will be.

There are many more proven steps I share on my 90-day mission that helped me overcome my depression and anxiety. These biohacking tips can help you take your business and life to peak performance once you take the first step to become unstoppable. Before supplementing, be sure to have a full blood panel done to identify the areas you may be nutritionally deficient in and consult with your doctor prior to taking.

