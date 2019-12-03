How to Hijack Your Subconscious and Create Massive Success

Celebrity psychic Fia Johansson on cultivating a winning mindset.

December 3, 2019 6 min read

Fia Johansson is not the regular psychic medium you see on television. Her psychic gifts have aided law enforcement in solving cold cases for decades. Her background in psychology and business led her to co-author books with best-selling scribes including Jack Canfield and Brian Tracey. She’s also a trusted advisor to A-list celebrities, high-profile CEOs and business leaders across the globe.

Johansson’s philosophy on entrepreneurship is simple: She believes that each of our power and ability begins and ends in our mind, a topic she discusses frequently with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. She should know, as she herself has built several multi-million dollar businesses. She teaches that reprogramming your subconscious mind will help cultivate a mindset that can truly aspire to a higher level. After all, we don’t get the chance to go through a time machine and have a do-over, but we do get the chance to have a mind shift.

I was able to sit down with Johansson recently for a candid interview in wich we talked about her approach to business and what she thinks is holding most of us back from achieving our maximum potential in business and life.

You've discussed the subconscious mind and how you can hijack it to put yourself in the right mindset on-demand. Can you elaborate on how to implement this into your daily life?

It’s important to understand that hijacking your subconscious is a way to visualize what you want to see for yourself and deliberately move things in that direction. It’s practically taking your mental mindset and telling it what to do. I hijack my subconscious all the time by saying, “I’m not going to listen to your negative thoughts and think about these things that are worrying me.” When unwanted or negative thoughts creep in, I immediately think of the exact opposite thought.

What about thoughts or hunches that are trying send you a warning? How do we differentiate between that nudging feeling we get in our gut and truly negative thoughts?

Your subconscious is always trying to warn you of things that could happen; that’s its job. It’s then the job of our conscious mind to evaluate what we can dismiss and what she should pay attention to. And if you can take control of your subconscious, you will feel freer to do whatever you want. That’s why successful people are fearless to take risks. They can push their subconscious down and say, “You know what? I don’t care. I know there is no risk and I will not feel limited.”

Your subconscious is always going to try and limit you, but it's largely based on the experiences it has had so far.

What about the constant struggle we face as entrepreneurs to keep everything going, meet deadlines and focus on our own brand and marketing while trying to also have a life?

If you have multiple priorities that you’re trying to focus on at the same time, you actually have no priorities. The brain and your subconscious can only focus 100 percent on one or two things at a time. If you want to truly succeed at what you’re doing, prioritize your priorities and give each one the attention it deserves.

That makes a lot of sense. So would you then recommend focusing your time on delegating so you can have more time to focus on those one or two priorities?

You have to always be aware of what is happening around you and not pass things off to your staff and think you don’t still don’t need to manage it. You have to 100 percent be there to see that people are doing the right things for the betterment of the project.

What's your opinion on people who over-promise. Do you think it's a sign of ambition or a red flag?

When someone says, “I can do this, I can do that, we can hit all these goals,”that’s a red flag for me. Talk means nothing. Action and results speak for themselves.

As a female entrepreneur myself, I’ve always found it interesting that so many of us are self-funded, yet most male-owned businesses are backed by some type of capital. What is your advice for female entrepreneurs when it comes to getting funding?

You must be aggressive as a woman. Try to say and sell your idea to people you know who have access to financing. Many female entrepreneurs are wasting their energy because they go to the wrong people and these are the people that give bad advice and rarely have access to funding. Just find the right person you know who can say yes and, boom, you can get things rolling tomorrow. Set a goal, map out how you’re going to get there and start taking immediate action.

Some Final Thoughts....

Over the course of our conversation, Johansson also advises hsaving a simple, clear and concise approach to goal setting, and that actualization is the way to go. Vague and generalized goals are unhelpful because they lack an important component: direction. If we want to be successful in any aspect of life -- whether physical, mental, emotional or spiritual -- our goals have to have direction. Otherwise, we only have a sketchy template of what we want to do and an even less concrete idea on how to go about doing it.

Johansson explains that when there is a lack of focus and direction to achieving our goals, it becomes all too easy to remain hung up on an idea in our mind without any real effort at bringing it to fruition. Setting goals and giving those goals direction is the first concrete step towards actualization.