December 9, 2019 2 min read

The ever-changing technological and business landscapes are impacting every aspect of your business, especially your financial operations. Are you and your company prepared for the trends that are happening in 2020 and beyond?

Join us for The Future of Finance: Trends, Strategies, and Predictions, a free webinar presented by Oracle NetSuite and produced by Entrepreneur. We’ll unveil what you and your business need to be aware of as we navigate 2020 and beyond. You'll hear from two expert panelists who have inside knowledge of the financial space, and who will illuminate the forthcoming financial trends and share some of the tools and tips that you need to make your business faster, smarter, and more strategic in the months ahead.

The conversation will be led by moderator Jill Schiefelbein, author of Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business, who will facilitate an information-filled webinar about the future of finance that will have you not only thinking strategically about your financial future, but that will also arm you with the tools and strategies for executing a solid financial plan. Schiefelbein will be joined by Matt Rizzetta, founder and CEO of North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A), a leading brand communications agency, and Carl Seidman, CPA, a finance transformation expert and CFO advisor for this candid conversation about the financial realities for businesses in 2020.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

Five big trends that are impacting business finances in 2020 so that you know what to prepare for.

What skills you need to be fiscally astute in managing your business.

The KPIs (key performance indicators) that every business owner needs to be tracking.

How to budget when sh*t goes wrong--and we all know it does.

The Future of Finance: Trends, Strategies, and Predictions will take place live on Tuesday, January 14, at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.