Financial Management

The Future of Finance: Trends, Strategies, and Predictions

Are you and your company prepared for the trends that are happening in 2020 and beyond?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Future of Finance: Trends, Strategies, and Predictions
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

The ever-changing technological and business landscapes are impacting every aspect of your business, especially your financial operations. Are you and your company prepared for the trends that are happening in 2020 and beyond?

Join us for The Future of Finance: Trends, Strategies, and Predictions, a free webinar presented by Oracle NetSuite and produced by Entrepreneur. We’ll unveil what you and your business need to be aware of as we navigate 2020 and beyond. You'll hear from two expert panelists who have inside knowledge of the financial space, and who will illuminate the forthcoming financial trends and share some of the tools and tips that you need to make your business faster, smarter, and more strategic in the months ahead.

The conversation will be led by moderator Jill Schiefelbein, author of Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business,  who will facilitate an information-filled webinar about the future of finance that will have you not only thinking strategically about your financial future, but that will also arm you with the tools and strategies for executing a solid financial plan. Schiefelbein will be joined by Matt Rizzetta, founder and CEO of North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A), a leading brand communications agency,  and Carl Seidman, CPA, a finance transformation expert and CFO advisor for this candid conversation about the financial realities for businesses in 2020.

Register Now

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • Five big trends that are impacting business finances in 2020 so that you know what to prepare for.
  • What skills you need to be fiscally astute in managing your business.
  • The KPIs (key performance indicators) that every business owner needs to be tracking.
  • How to budget when sh*t goes wrong--and we all know it does.

The Future of Finance: Trends, Strategies, and Predictions will take place live on Tuesday, January 14, at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Financial Management

How a Frantic Phone Call During the Great Recession Led Patrick Brewer to Building Companies Aimed at 'Removing Financial Anxiety From the World'

Financial Management

Master Business Finance With This Expert-Led Class

Financial Management

How an Electrician's Lessons Could Have Saved Hollywood Stars Millions