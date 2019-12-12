Streamline Your Community Organizing Efforts with NationBuilder

This all-in-one tool makes outreach and organization easier than ever.

December 12, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In business, politics, grassroots campaigning, or virtually any other organization, streamlined communication is absolutely essential. However, for one reason or another, many organizations have fragmented outreach systems. Their donor list might be in one database, while their event signups are in a Google Doc and their volunteer list is scrawled on a few sheets of printer paper.

Unsurprisingly, with this kind of information siloed ineffectively and confusingly, it can be exceedingly difficult to raise awareness of your brand or cause. Thankfully, NationBuilder is here to solve that problem.

NationBuilder is an all-in-one tool that makes it easy to keep all of your data — from donor and volunteer lists to your events and payment processing — in a single, integrated platform. Optimized for nonprofits, advocacy groups, political campaigns, and distributed organizations of all kinds, NationBuilder makes community and grassroots organizing more streamlined than ever.

NationBuilder puts people at its center. The platform helps you manage and improve every element of your work by keeping everyone's tasks, responsibilities, and projects front and center in a central hub. It helps you build your site in minutes thanks to a variety of readymade templates and provides real-time data and analytics to keep you apprised of how you're tracking towards your goals.

NationBuilder helps you take your audience's pulse by creating lists, filters, and tags in a database that dynamically updates with every supporter interaction. What's more, you can personalize email, text, and field outreach to supporters based on their interests and history with you, cultivating an even stronger relationship.

Jumpstart your campaigns and community engagement. When you sign up now for a free 14-day trial to NationBuilder, you'll receive one free month after the trial ends.