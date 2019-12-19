Innovation Now Presented by

Plants Are the New Way to Hack Your Productivity. Here's How.

Take advantage of this interesting scientific trick.
date 2019-12-19
Image credit: Alesia Kazantceva
In the cutthroat business world, any productivity hack you can get can make the difference between climbing the promotion ladder and sitting in limbo. They say time is money, after all. While you may have invested in apps and software to help you accomplish more in less time, you probably haven’t considered the importance of foliage to your workflow.

And yet, research has shown that flora can improve your mood and increase productivity by as much as 15 percent. That number is not insignificant and could be just the boost you need to get ahead in your career.

Don’t wait for your work to add a plant to your corner of the office, grow your own with Click and Grow’s Smart Garden 3. This innovative indoor garden cares for itself and grows fresh, flavorful herbs, fruits, and vegetables for you, right from your desk. You get all of the health, productivity, and aesthetic benefits of having a garden without needing a green thumb or even very much attention to give at all. The Smart Garden 3 works just like a capsule coffee machine, using biodegradable plant pods with seeds and nutrients inside. The garden perfectly calibrates the amount of watering, light, and nutrients needed so everything grows naturally without any oversight. However, if you do want to improve your gardening, there’s an app to help you become a real expert.

Turn your desk into a productivity greenhouse. Grab Click and Grow’s Smart Garden 3 today.

