Tesla

Tesla's Cybertruck Found Its Way Into a Travis Scott Music Video

This definitely isn't conventional product placement.
Image credit: Travis Scott/YouTube via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Tesla likes to brag about racking up sales without a lick of advertising, but it's apparently not averse to some product placement. Rapper Travis Scott has shared the video for "Gang Gang," and the car-centric video includes extensive, conspicuous shots of Scott and crew performing around (and occasionally using) both the Cybertruck and the Cyberquad electric ATV. There's even a Boring Company Not-A-Flamethrower thrown in for good measure — the supercars in the rest of the clip are practically window dressing in comparison.

It's not clear how the EVs ended up in Scott's video. We've asked Tesla for comment.

There's a good possibility Scott or the producers have a close connection with Elon Musk, though. He's one of the very few people to drive the Cybertruck in public, and Musk has been spotted hobnobbing with Scott and other stars as recently as Christmas Eve. Whether the video spot represents formal product placement or just a favor for a friend, it clearly represents an attempt to build buzz (not to mention more deposits) for the electric truck well before it's available to the public.

