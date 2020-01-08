Physical Fitness

Get a Full-Body Workout Anywhere With This Portable Gym

Ditch the expensive gym memberships in 2020.
Want to get in shape in 2020? It may be easier said than done. Between finding the time to get to the gym, the budget to justify spending hundreds on memberships and classes, and the will power to drag yourself out of the way after a long day, working out is difficult. That's why you need to bring the gym to you with the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym.

The BodyBoss is a complete home gymnasium that sets up in an area that's not much larger than a standard bath mat. It features thousands of dollars of gym equipment integrated into a few simple pieces so you can set up a full-body workout station virtually anywhere. Everything is included to perform more than 300 exercises with adjustable difficulty levels so you can continue to get stronger. Need a little help getting started? The BodyBoss 2.0 includes a free workout program and gives you access to live and recorded training sessions online so you can go through thousands of workouts on your own time.

Find out why the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym raised more than $1.7 million on Kickstarter. It's available in green or pink at just $179 today.

