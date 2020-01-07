Elon Musk

Elon Musk Did a Dad-Dance Striptease at Tesla's New Factory

The audience at the Shanghai Gigafactory was bewitched by his robotic moves
Image credit: Reuters via BI
Elon Musk dances outside Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

If you need something to startle you awake this morning, look no further: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted footage of himself stripteasing, dad-style, outside Tesla's new Shanghai Gigafactory.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the South African-born entrepreneur posted a short clip of himself dancing and taking off some of his clothes in front of a seemingly enthusiastic audience of employees, officials, and journalists.

Getting into his stride, Musk takes off his jacket before waving his limbs around with a grin.

In his tweet, he describes his moves as "NSFW" — not suitable for work.

Footage of Musk dancing has also been posted on Twitter by members of the audience, which – unlike the clip posted by Musk – makes clear just how taken aback the watching crowd was. In a clip posted by Bloomberg's Selina Wang, the audience positively gasps when Musk starts dancing.

Musk has reasons to be cheerful, as Tesla's stock rose and boosted the firm's market cap to more than $80 billion.

As well as opening its new Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla posted a record 112,ooo deliveries across the globe for the fourth quarter of 2019, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs.

Tesla's total vehicle delivery figure for 2019 was 367,500, which exceeded its own guidance and represented a 50% increase on its 2018 number. In typically brash Musk style, the 48-year-old said he worked during New Year's Eve in a last-ditch bid to help deliver vehicles.

The firm also rolled out its first Chinese-made vehicles from its Shanghai Gigafactory in December.

