Why This Vegan Protein Powder May be Better for You

Vegan protein powder offers the same benefits of whey proteins without the drawbacks.

January 19, 2020 2 min read

People have long used whey isolate protein powder to help recover after workouts and build lean muscle but it’s also not without its downsides. Whey protein is particularly rough on the digestive system, and too much of it can lead to nausea, indigestion, acne, and many other negative side effects. However, you don’t have to use whey protein. In fact, vegan protein powders may be even better for you than traditional whey protein.

Vegan options provide clean alternatives to whey that can help your system beyond just building muscle. They’re much better for your digestive system than whey protein and can boost your cardiovascular health. With healthy doses of fiber, they can also boost fat burning.

If you’re ready to go vegan, you can’t do much better than Orgain Organic Protein™ Plant Based Protein Powder. Winner of Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Food Award, this powder serves up 21g of vegan protein and only 150 calories in every serving, fueling your body with clean, organic nutrition with a complete amino acid profile, no added sugar, and no artificial sweeteners. Their protein is Certified Organic and made from organic pea, brown rice, and chia proteins.

