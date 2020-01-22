Nutrition

Treat Your Body Right in 2020 With This Personalized Vitamin Service

Give your body the nourishment and fuel it needs.
Image credit: Persona
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A new year always comes with resolutions and lofty goals. Exercising more, getting in shape, making more money — they’re all great goals but they’re not always the most immediately achievable or sustainable. Improving your nutrition, however, is something that’s both easy to achieve and sustain, especially since services like Persona Nutrition are there to help.

Persona Nutrition delivers a personally tailored vitamin plan directly to your door so you get all of the supplemental nutrition your body needs. Just take a five-minute online assessment of your health goals, lifestyle, and medications, and Persona Nutrition’s experts will create a special plan just for you.

With 20 years of industry experience, Persona Nutrition ensures that you’re getting the highest quality ingredients from the most reputable sources so you can get the energy and balance you need every day. Plus, their nutritionists and Medical Advisory Board are constantly staying up to date on the latest scientific findings to ensure you’re getting safe, effective, and modern supplemental care. It’s a comprehensive plan to get you on track and keep you on track to maximizing your potential and optimizing your nutrition in 2020.

Ready to give it a try? Check out Persona Nutrition now.

