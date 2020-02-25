Meetings

Survey: Here's How U.S. Workers Really Feel About Meetings

"Arriving late" is the biggest meeting taboo, according to the survey and infographic.
Image credit: FS Productions | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read

Would you rather attend a bad meeting or... Go to the dentist? Talk politics at family dinner? Watch C-SPAN in a waiting room? Call Comcast? 

If teeth cleaning, table fights, nonprofit television or on-hold music sound better to you, you're not alone: When employees were posed the "would you rather" scenario, these were the top four responses, according to a survey of 757 U.S. workers in 2019 (conducted by SurveyMonkey and commissioned by Google Calendar extension Clockwise). 

Other survey highlights: Respondents said off-topic conversations are the biggest meeting challenges, while "arriving late" was considered the biggest taboo. And 78 percent of workers said their meeting schedule is always or sometimes out of control. 

If you're wondering when to schedule your next team meeting, Tuesday's probably your best bet, as it won for favorite meeting day with one-third of votes. As for the worst days for meetings? Monday and Friday, according to 87 percent of respondents. When it comes to timing, almost 80 percent of workers would rather meet in the morning or right before lunch — and just 1 percent of people preferred evening meetings. 

For more on the results, take a look at the infographic below. 

