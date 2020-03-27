Success

5 Ways to Set Good Habits That Actually Stick

New routines and healthy habits don't have to be an exercise in misery.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Ways to Set Good Habits That Actually Stick
Image credit: Tom Dunkley | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Founder of SMACK! Media
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having goals and actually pursuing goals is different. Most successful people are creatures of habit and daily routines. I definitely perform better when I have a routine. I wake up at the same time every day, work out early in the morning, come back to get kids and myself ready for work and school and so forth. A few months ago I stopped to think – What habits truly serve me? What habits do I simply do because, well, it’s out of habit, and what habits do I wish I would do more?

So for example: 

I wish I could be more involved with my kids' school day.

I wish I could build stronger glutes and legs.

I wish I would write more.

You can do all of those things and hit all of your goals, once you make them a habit. 

While there has been a lot of talk about the habits of successful people and guidance on how to break bad habits, I’m most focused on setting new habits and actually sticking to them. So for example, some of my current daily habits include: 

Wake up at the same time every day.

Don’t check social media and don’t respond to emails in the morning.

Exercise.

Ensure I have nourishing and healthy food options accessible.

Related: 17 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires Who Retired Early

These habits keep me organized, effective, healthy and, for the most part, happy. Most people who exercise every morning just do it, they don’t really think about it. And if you’re similar to most people, you feel better after a workout. No one ever regrets a workout (after it is over, at least.)

Here are five ways to turn that wishlist of habits into things that make you feel better every single day.

1. Practice your new habit at the same time every day.

Be it exercise, not checking social media first thing in the morning or preparing for tomorrow's agenda the evening before, this kind of consistency is key. 

2. Start small.

We can’t change or fix things overnight. Begin with small habits such as meal prepping for a few days, walking extra steps over the course of the day or deleting social media apps for just one week to eliminate the temptation. (Checking news updates on your computer or TV is a good way to stay informed without mindless scrolling on your phone taking over.)

3. Have a clear goal.

When are you going to do it, why and how? If there is any fogginess on any of these questions, you likely won’t do it. So if you’re trying to get more writing pieces in or more projects completed, schedule it into your calendar, and don’t let distractions get in the way. 

Related: 18 Destructive Habits Holding You Back From Success

4. Be consistent.

Repetition builds habits. Whether it’s learning to play the piano or taking stretch breaks so that you are not sitting at your desk all day, it’s important to set a time and be accountable. Ask your family and friends to encourage you and check in on you. 

5. If you mess up, have a plan.

Don’t judge yourself, and have a plan to get back on track quickly if you mess up. Be kind to yourself and make this your mantra: “Never miss twice.”

Don't break your good habits habit!

Remember that this will not be easy. It’s so simple to revert to bad habits and go back to what’s comfortable — lying in bed scrolling social media, eating poorly, not exercising, I’ve done it so many times. 

Related: Habits of the World's Wealthiest People (Infographic)

But get yourself in an uncomfortable zone, because that's where the magic and change happens. To meet my personal goals, I now do my best to limit distractions from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm so that I can be most efficient at work and able to spend quality time with my kids after school. I hired a trainer to focus on single leg glute work, and she wrote out a routine I follow. For writing, I blocked out Friday as my creative day to write, and I do not schedule anything over it unless it's crucial. We are what we do, and most important is doing what provides us with the healthiest and happiest lifestyles we can have. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Success

7 Ways Teams Can Problem Solve Better Than Individuals

Success

Successful Leadership Tactics in a Time of Crisis

Success

Friday the 13th: Superstitions of Super Successful People