Websites

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs Canva Pro

Simplify your branding initiatives with this web-based tool.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Why Every Entrepreneur Needs Canva Pro
Image credit: Canva
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Building a brand from the ground up takes time, ingenuity, and effort. When you’re focused on securing investments, product development, attracting new customers, and a myriad of other important tasks, branding may not quite be the first thing on your mind. Especially if you aren’t the most visual-minded.

Canva, however, makes branding easier.

This web-based tool allows you to design practically anything and publish it practically anywhere so you can create and publicize your brand initiatives in a snap. Canva allows you to create logos, business cards, icons, and much more using easily customizable templates. Whether you’d like to create a whitepaper about your proprietary research or build a sales presentation for potential investors, Canva gives you the tools to make branded, beautiful projects with ease. They have thousands of templates, covering logos, flyers, resumes, and much more, giving you complete access to a wealth of design assets that can make your brand stand out. They even have an extensive stock photo library for your marketing campaigns.

Simplify your branding initiatives with Canva’s extensive library of templates and assets. This web-based tool may just become the smartest marketing investment you make.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Websites

How to Design a Beautiful, Mobile-Optimized Website While Avoiding Another Monthly Subscription Fee

Websites

This Squarespace-Alternative Lets You Build a Website for a Fraction of the Lifetime Cost

Websites

How to Build a Gorgeous Website for Your Brand without Writing a Line of Code