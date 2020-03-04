6 Signs to Look for If You're Worried Your Workplace Environment is Toxic - Infographic

A new study found six commonalities among unhealthy workplaces.

If you’ve ever worked for a company with a toxic office culture, you know how much it can impact your day-to-day life. Instead of finishing your work and leaving it at the office each night, you spend the evening responding to more emails, overthinking every interaction you had that day and complaining to your friends or family about how difficult your job is. It’s frustrating, bad for stress levels and can even make you a less productive employee.

There’s a difference between the normal little annoyances that happen at every job and the kind of workplace toxicity that permeates every area of your life. Emtrain, an online HR and harassment training company, surveyed more than 40,000 employees to find out what the common factors in unhealthy workplaces were. The result was its Workplace Culture Report, which the company released this week. The study found that six factors determine if a workplace has a healthy or unhealthy culture. Some are expected, like power dynamics between executives and entry level employees, but others, like in-group and out-group dynamics, could be impacting your workplace more than you think.

Using these six indicators, entrepreneurs and executives can take a good hard look at their workplaces to root out any toxic dynamics.

