News and Trends

Google Maps Asks Businesses to Provide Accurate Coronavirus Info

Google wants Maps users to see up-to-date opening hours and the latest information concerning how businesses are adjusting as the virus spreads.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Google Maps Asks Businesses to Provide Accurate Coronavirus Info
Image credit: via PC Mag
Contributing Editor PC Mag UK
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Google wants businesses to update their Maps profiles to reflect any changes that may impact customers.

On a new Support page, Google requests businesses update their opening hours to let customers know vital information, such as whether or not the company is closing early, so they can better plan ahead.

Google suggests that each business can update its profile with any precautions that are being taken, service changes in the local area, or potential delays. Businesses can also use ‘Posts’ - images, texts, and videos that are published directly on Google Search - to share information about the products and services that are, or are not available, as well as providing customers with alternatives.

The coronavirus has been disrupting the technology industry in a number of ways, from production to events. Multiple conferences, including MWCCP+ 2020GDCF8SXSW, and E3 have been canceled over fears of spreading the virus. Meanwhile, Apple has been met with an iPhone shortage losing them billions, while Nvidia is expecting an $100 million hit.

Google itself has had to cancel its I/O developers conference, and has told its 100,000 workers across the United States and Canada to work from home. This news comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has grown to nearly 1,000.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Big Tech to Meet With the White House to Discuss Coronavirus

News and Trends

Elon Musk is 'Scouting' New U.S. Locations for Cybertruck, Model Y Production

News and Trends

Coronavirus Home Testing Kits Are Coming to Seattle