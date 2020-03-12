Love Is the Best Business Partner: Lessons Tatiana Arias Learned From Creating Hispanic Entrepreneurial Movements

What it means to believe in 'and,' not 'or'.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Tatiana Arias, creator of the Financial Happiness System and founder of Movimiento RED for Hispanic women entrepreneurs. It was condensed by The Oracles.

Who are you?

Tatiana Arias: I’m an investor, mentor, author, and entrepreneur based in Colombia. I believe love is the most powerful force to heal and manifest. I’ve dedicated my life to reminding humanity, particularly the Hispanic community, how to live in abundance, be happy, and accomplish their dreams.

Every day, I wake up to serve through my book, online training, social media, and events, which thousands have attended in more than 20 countries. I believe that communities are the way to accomplish more than we can individually. That’s why I created two of the largest movements in Spanish. The Financial Happiness System has helped people pay off more than $1.6 million in debt, and Movimiento RED has helped more than 1,000 entrepreneurial women accomplish their dreams and succeed in businesses.

What is one of your proudest moments?

Tatiana Arias: I started my online business dreaming of freedom and reaching millions of people. Everyone told me that it was impossible to have a seven-figure launch in the Hispanic market. It had never been done before, supposedly because Hispanics make so little money.

I didn’t believe that, so I gathered a team to make it happen. We worked tirelessly and considered giving up a thousand times, but we never did. In June 2018, we did it. To this day, my Wealth Academy program and mastermind is the only seven-figure launch by a woman in the Hispanic market. But it wasn’t about the money. If we did it, you can too. The path is open.

What excites you the most about your business right now?

Tatiana Arias: That we are making history in the Hispanic community. We are thousands of families with financial happiness and women who remember that they can be successful from a place of compassion, kindness, and love rather than trying hard and acting bitchy.

I tried that route and it worked for a while. But I was tired and unhappy. It was scary to change, but it has been the most beautiful journey. Through my work and sharing my story in my book, “Love Heals,” other women are remembering that love is the best business partner.

What’s your favorite quote?

Tatiana Arias: “What your heart dreams already belongs to you.” I said that a few years ago, and it has become my daily driver — though I like it more in Spanish. I meditate on it during hard days, placing a hand on my heart and reminding myself to trust, see it already manifested, and feel like it already belongs to me.

Nothing is impossible. If I dream about something, I can accomplish it. It’s already there waiting for me to get to it — by breaking through my everyday thoughts, emotions, words, and actions. This is true for you too.

What was your biggest, most painful failure?

Tatiana Arias: When I was 32, I was the top earner at a network marketing company. I thought I had made it. I had money and a nice car and was living the life of my dreams. But when I created a training company on the side, my boss decided that it was against my contract — so he canceled it.

In one day, my $20,000 monthly income disappeared, and I wasn’t prepared. I had $70,000 in debt and got sick and scared. I went from having a luxurious life to not being able to pay my bills. I declared bankruptcy, with no idea what to do next.

I got out of debt through mindset work, public speaking, mentoring, and wealth management, but it took two years. I learned that every fall is the beginning of something bigger. That was the beginning of everything I teach and do today. Thankfully, I love rice, beans, and lentils — because I had to eat so much of them for a while.

How do you define great leadership?

Tatiana Arias: Great leadership can only come from leading yourself first and having the courage to be open and vulnerable about your strengths and weaknesses. A great leader knows, shows, and walks the way. Followers are like kids: They do what they see, not what they are told to do. I believe in living your talk, which is how I lead.

How do you evaluate a good business deal?

Tatiana Arias: First, I ask myself: What is my belief about this industry or business? If I have a limiting belief in this area, I fix it and move on. If my gut says no, I don’t go further.

Second, I ask myself if I know and like the industry and am willing to learn about it. These questions tell me if I’m ready to invest my energy there so money flows — because money is energy.

Third, I ask the hard questions about the numbers and go through different scenarios. I love asking others what they see and feel, and usually have my brother do this for me. Only then do I consider going further.

I’m often asked about the best industries to invest in. My response is that it’s not about the industry; it’s about you. There are millionaires and people who went bankrupt in every sector. The best investment is in yourself.

Which single habit gives you 80 percent of your results?

Tatiana Arias: Observing myself. I constantly ask myself questions about how I do things, my emotions, and the intention I bring to each part of my day. Whenever I have thoughts or feelings of doubt, negativity, or stress, I catch myself quickly so they don’t define my results.

It takes practice to become a master of yourself and your wisest advisor. Learn to ask the right questions.

What are you working on right now?

Tatiana Arias: I work on myself first every day so I can lead and serve others. My dream is that all women remember our true nature of love, kindness, and compassion. I believe that when we do, order will be reestablished on the planet.

My work is just beginning. We live in a confusing time where we believe that we work for money, success means being busy, and our value is based on how we look. We’ve forgotten that we can be successful and have money while being kind and loving with a family. I believe in “and,” not “or.”

My work is to remind you that money is just a result. Success is defined by you and no one else. You are a one-of-a-kind diamond and your value is not negotiable. You are pure light and love and abundance is your birthright.

What do you want to be known for, or what do you want your legacy to be?

Tatiana Arias: What your heart dreams already belongs to you. That is my legacy. If there is one single human who did it, you can too, because we are one. Never give up.

You are not your wounds; you are the love that heals them. Find joy in the journey, because you will only find fleeting happiness in reaching your goal. Everything is possible. You just have to believe in it. Be extraordinary and create legendary moments every single day.

