16 Ways to Stop Feeling Overwhelmed at Work (Infographic)

The science-backed ways to feel less stressed in today's uncertain times.
Image credit: Luis Alvarez | Getty Images
The benefit of today’s digital society is that it makes working remotely feasible for many office workers. At the same time, the stress of being “on-call” 24-7 and able to respond to texts and emails from colleagues at any hour of the day can have negative effects on your emotional wellbeing. 

With the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., many professionals will be working from home for the foreseeable future, so it’ll be even easier to let thoughts about work permeate every hour of the day. Setting up a good work from home routine will help, but you should also have a toolbox of solutions for when you start feeling overwhelmed. 

Personal loan company NetCredit compiled an infographic with 16 science-backed ways to feel less overwhelmed at work, which is a good place to start if you feel your mental state is suffering. The tricks can be as simple as trying to reframe a negative thought. Instead of thinking I’ll never get this task done, try Everyone gets overwhelmed sometimes. I need to break this task down into manageable pieces. Or, consider cleaning your work area. Research from Harvard Business Review found that having a messy desk can lead to stress, anxiety and emotional exhaustion. 

Read through the infographic for the complete list of ways to feel less overwhelmed. 

