Crisis Management

Google Is Rewarding Users for Sharing Coronavirus Symptoms

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Google Is Rewarding Users for Sharing Coronavirus Symptoms
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Tech companies are stepping up to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and Google is even rewarding users for sharing information about their symptoms.

Google has a very popular app called Opinion Rewards, which asks users to answer quick surveys in return for Google Play credit. As Reuters reports, the latest survey to be shown to Opinion Rewards users asks them, "Do you or anyone in your household have a fever of at least 100 degrees along with a sore throat or a cough?"

When asked why such a survey had appeared, Matt Bryant from the Communications team at Google, explained, "At the request of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) researchers working to help forecast the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., we recently began running a Google Survey questionnaire asking people if they have flu-like symptoms ... People have to opt in to take the survey and the information the researchers will receive is aggregated and completely anonymized."

The coronavirus-focused survey wasn't just limited to the Opinion Rewards app, though. Google also made it available through partners by way of websites and other apps, so the potential for gathering data from across the whole US is much greater.

As to what the information will be used for, CMU is attempting to stay one step ahead of the virus and predicting where and how fast it will spread. If that can be done with a greater degree of accuracy, action can be taken to limit how fast the spread happens and lower the curve of total infections and ultimately reduce the number of deaths.

The DELPHI team at CMU has been focused for years on epidemiological forecasting, which studies the pattern of disease through populations and helps us better prepare and deal with outbreaks. This month, DELPHI stated, "We are focusing our efforts at this point on COVID-19 nowcasting and forecasting. We are adapting our existing systems, and developing new ones. Some of our regular activities may be halted as a result."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

The Tech-Laden Tokyo Olympics Have Been Postponed

Crisis Management

Emergency Plans for Riding Out the Financial Storm

Crisis Management

7 Investment Strategies to Follow During a Crisis