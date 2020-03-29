Investments

An Investment Opportunity for a Better Pharmaceutical Industry

NowRx is improving the way we get our prescriptions.
Image credit: NowRX
Contributor
2 min read
It's no secret to anyone that the American pharmaceutical industry is firmly entrenched in its ways. And that's not necessarily a good thing for customers. Retail pharmacy is a $330 billion industry, driven by high medication costs and stringent means of delivery through brick-and-mortar stores.

NowRx, however, is disrupting the market. Founded in 2016, NowRx is spearheading innovations in technology, convenience and service, carving out a significant chunk of the pharmaceutical market. They say they've seen a 280 percent jump in revenue since 2017 and a 1,000 percent account growth rate since 2016, demonstrating clear resonance in a market that is desperate for change.

NowRx's modern business model focuses on low-cost, highly automated micro fulfillment centers that facilitate same-day delivery to patients in cities across the U.S. Their fast, over-the-phone pharmacist consultations allow customers to get prescriptions quickly, cutting out the middleman pharmacies and reducing overhead to a fraction of what a regular pharmacy costs. In short, NowRx is pioneering a better, more convenient way for people to get the prescriptions they need.

As NowRx continues to grow, it's looking for new investors to help it continue shaking up the field. Right now, you can invest at any level you'd like, giving you the opportunity to be on the ground floor of an exciting new innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

You can find NowRx on the SeedInvest platform, which offers ground floor investment opportunities at highly vetted startups on the verge of exploding into the mainstream. Read more about NowRx here.

