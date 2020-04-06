Collaborating

This Password Manager Makes Collaboration Easy for Small-Business Owners

Keep everybody aligned throughout the quarantine.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Password Manager Makes Collaboration Easy for Small-Business Owners
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Transitioning to a fully remote workforce opens an entire host of new challenges. Perhaps you got into a good groove in week one, but now issues are popping up left and right. Like sharing passwords for example. Without being able to turn to the person next to you, sharing passwords becomes more complicated and potentially dangerous. We've already seen hackers take advantage of security loopholes on Zoom, and who knows where else they may be lurking.

That's exactly why it's time to get a password manager like PassCamp. It can help your remote team share passwords safely as well as make sure your passwords are strong and unique for every tool you use. Here's how it works:

PassCamp was designed for teams from day one — long before the pandemic. This manager features zero-knowledge proof, end-to-end encryption, and more security to ensure your team's sensitive information stays absolutely private. Simultaneously, it offers a host of convenience features from password storage and login autofill to secure password sharing, a history log, a password generator and more.

With unlimited guests, you can generate passwords for teamwide use in an instant, allowing everybody to collaborate in the same spaces with the same secure protection. You can share passwords with customized permissions and access, making sure that only the right people access the right content and even enable two-factor authentication for an additional layer of security.

PassCamp makes working remote secure and seamless — and at this point, it's virtually required software for companies working from home. Right now, you have the unique opportunity to get a lifetime subscription to PassCamp Password Manager, on sale for just $49.99. You're looking at over $300 in savings so be sure to take advantage.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Collaborating

Do You Have What It Takes to Go to Mars? Lead Like an Astronaut in Your Own Office.

Collaborating

This Author Shares the Simple Changes You Can Make to Work Better With Others

Collaborating

Taco Bell Teamed With Forever 21 to Create Crazy Clothes That Are Already Sold Out