The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: How a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo Tested Positive for COVID-19 (4/06/2020)

Joe De Sena's morning conversation breaks down the coronavirus's global impact.

April 6, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today's discussion included New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's recent statement that the pandemic could be reaching a plateau in his state, the state of oil production in Saudi Arabia, and among the first animals to test positive for COVID-19 — a tiger at the Bronx Zoo who came into contact with an asymptomatic caretaker and developed a dry cough.

Related: The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: How Are the Markets Faring Against COVID-19? (4/03/2020)